BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Release Part 3 of the DLC today EPISODE: RISING STARS for CAPTAIN TSUBASA: Rise of New Championswhich contains three other alternate versions of characters from the series, namely Kojiro Hyuga, Carlos Bara and Jun Misugi, with related story missions. You can see the new presentation trailer below.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA: Rise of New Champions is available now on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA: Rise of New Champions – EPISODE: RISING STARS Part 3

CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS DLC "EPISODE: RISING STARS" Part 3 is available today CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONSreleased for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and compatible with PlayStation 5, today released a new downloadable content, Part Three of "EPISODE: RISING STARS". In this DLC you can discover the last 3 alternate versions of players available. Diversify your play style with Kojiro Hyuga, Carlos Bara and Jun Misugi and unlock new scenarios and abilities for these three characters! New players will be available after completing their story missions. The characters are available separately and are part of the Character Mission Pass by CAPTAIN TSUBASA: RISE OF NEW CHAMPIONS.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment