Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions may not be the ultimate experience of the super championsbut we cannot deny that bandai namco has done a great job with all its updates and improvements. The game already has a good amount of content and a stable connection to its servers, but get ready because a new patch is here and it includes a lot of new features.

Update 1.4.0, and stability patch 1.4.1, are available for download right now. Additionally, tomorrow, March 31, the first batch of paid DLC content will be released, adding up to three additional characters.

What can you expect with the arrival of this new update? Here below we leave you with the official notes:

– New Hirado MS route has been added to Episode: New Hero

– You can now play Freestyle Matches, a new mode where the field goes digital and items offer a whole new level of strategy

– Added paid downloadable content Episode: Rising Stars

– Added Play Assistance, a feature that provides support with the UI as well as controls for actions during matches

– A Shop option has been added to the main menu

– Items associated with freestyle matches have been added to the PP Shop and CC Shop

– Added action delay system during online matches and updated communication system

– To improve connectivity, changed the Critical Defense animation for all tackle moves

– Added an antenna that shows the strength of the network connection with your opponent to the online pre-match screen

– During online matchmaking, you will no longer be matched with an opponent whose network connection is extremely poor

– In division matches, the maximum number of usable custom players can now be changed

– In Division Matches, player skills and moves are now unlocked for customization from the start

– Some shooting moves were leaving a certain distance from where they were activated. They will now be fired from where they were activated

– The detection range for all block moves at the time of activation has been changed from a cone to a circle

– Descriptions and effects of some moves/skills have been adjusted

– Stability improvements have been made

Don’t forget that here in Atomix we had the opportunity to review Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and here you can see our final impressions.

Via: nintendo life