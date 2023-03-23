The Super champions They will return with a second season of their anime which will be named Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Junior Youth Hen and, according to the information available, it will be released in October 2023, at least through TV Tokyo.

It is worth noting that this is the return of the fourth interpretation of Captain Tsubasa which began in 2018 and which covered the primary and secondary arcs respectively and which had 52 chapters.

Now, this will be only the third time that the Jr. World Youth arc is animated, which is where Japan travels to an international tournament that takes place in France and where the protagonist of the series faces players from other countries.

On the other hand, the announcement was about the return of the Japanese actors who gave life to the different characters of this anime and the new rivals that will also be in the series.

Source: Studio Kai

In addition, Studio Kai He will be in charge of the animation. They have commissioned series such as Uma Musume, Super Cub, The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup among other productions.

We also recommend: The times that the Super Champions defeated the world champions

This announcement was also accompanied by an image where it is possible to see the protagonist of Captain Tsubasa, Tsubasa Ohzora and Karl Heinz Schneider, his new rival to beat during the Jr. Youth World Cup.

One detail that we should not lose sight of is that the first season of this series will be available for free through the Anime Times channel on YouTube starting March 23 with the first 133 episodes, however, it is likely that this will only be available in Japan.

Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.