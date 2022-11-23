The World Cup Qatar 2022 is already running and you can enjoy it inside FIFA 23. We already had the surprise of Saudi Arabia defeating Argentina 2-1. Now we have one more where Japan defeated Germany by the same score and social networks brought out the memes of Captain Tsubasaanime also known as Super Champions.

It is worth noting that the game between Germany and Japan was one of those that the bookmakers gave the European team as the winner. Even in the pool of your office they surely thought that the result was going to be forceful, but it was not like that, it even seems that the spirit of Captain Tsubasa invaded the nippons

If you didn’t see the game because you were at school or work, we tell you that the first goal fell through a penalty by İlkay Gündoğan at minute 33 of the first half. Then, in the second half we had goals for the Country of the Rising Sun in 75 and 83 by Ritsu Douan and Takuma Asano.

Social networks bring out the best Captain Tsubasa memes after Japan’s victory against Germany

As we told you, a good number of memes came to light for Japan’s victory against Germany in a duel that seemed to favor the Teutons since the group was announced. The first thing we can say is that the one who made the obligatory comparison between the protagonist and antagonist of the famous anime was not missing.

Then came the one who remembered that Supercampeones had already predicted the result between both countries in the world cup.

Fans remembered that Oliver Atom’s team beat the Teutons in the anime and that this carried over into real life.

Then there was no shortage of the one who took out the traditional meme of “Today the anime won” thanks to the triumph of the Japanese.

And this meme also sums it all up, the Samurai Blue dressed up as anime characters.

There was also no shortage of the connoisseur who knows that Japan has Germany as a son in Captain Tsubasa since several yesterdays. It doesn’t seem to make much sense, but it’s real.

What did you think of the memes? Do you think the miracle will be repeated when the Country of the Rising Sun faces Spain?