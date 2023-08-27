













Captain Tsubasa: Advance of the second season shows the rivals that Japan will face in the youth world cup | EarthGamer









This allows you to listen to the opening theme or opening, ‘As One’which is contributed by Johnny’s West.

This male idol band previously participated with other songs that appeared in the first season of this same version of the anime, which aired in 2018.

The new video of Captain Tsubasa: Junior Youth Arc it also reveals the release date of this wave of episodes. It will be available from October 1, 2023, and its broadcast time will be at 5:30 pm in Japan.

We recommend: Captain Tsubasa reveals the second season and will cover the World Youth Jr.

It is still pending its release in other regions. What is known is that VIZ Media has the broadcast rights in both North America and Latin America. But there are no more details in that regard.

Fountain: Studio KAI.

So it is necessary to wait for VIZ Media to share more details about which video-on-demand service or services will have the second season of Captain Tsubasa in your catalog.

In addition to the above, names of more voice actor cast members are available and they are as follows:

Kenta Miyake as Hermann Kaltz

Junya Enoki as Franz Schester

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Gino Hernandez

Kengo Kawanishi as Elle Sid Pierre

Yūki Ono as Louis Napoleon

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Juan Diaz

Daiki Yamashita as Alan Pascual

Seiichiro Yamashita as Ramon Victorino

To those mentioned above we must add Jun Fukuyama, who plays Karl Heinz Schneider. In the new trailer for the second season of Captain Tsubasa You can see the rivals of Tsubasa Ōzora and the Japanese team.

Fountain: Studio KAI.

Now they will have to face the challenge of the youth teams of Germany, France, Argentina and Italy, all of which have very skilled players. It only remains to wait for more details about this anime.

Apart from Captain Tsubasa we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 82 times, 18 visits today)