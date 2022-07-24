Great news for all fans of the maestro’s popular football opera Yoichi Takahashi! During the recent TapTap Presents 2022the company DeNA announced the arrival of Captain Tsubasa: Ace, competitive online multiplayer title. No date has been revealed at the moment.

As revealed by the first information, this title will offer the same special techniques seen during construction and will offer various game modes, thus giving users a unique experience able to reproduce the iconic clashes.

Players will take control of Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga and the other well-known faces of the series, and will be able to unleash their skills faithfully reproduced according to the original work.

Captain Tsubasa: Ace it won’t be the only mobile game in business dedicated to the series Yoichi Takahashi: at the moment others are already available for free download free-to-play Which Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-And TSUBASA +. There is still a lack of news from the console front, with solo CAPTAIN TSUBASA: Rise of New Champions in business but with a fairly uncertain future (given the latest, questionable additional content).

Below we propose the announcement trailer of the upcoming game!

Captain Tsubasa: Ace – Announcement Trailer

Source: DeNA Street Gematsu