Captain Tsubasabetter known in our area by the title Holly and Benji, is without a doubt one of the most famous sports anime and manga series of all time, capable of conquering the public with breathtaking matches featuring spectacular plays, very strong techniques and increasingly formidable opponents. Although the games played are the main focus, the work of Yoichi Takahashi there were also some flashes of romance and love. They have thought about giving prominence to these stories which, at times, may have been overlooked a bit Greta Bienati And Valentina Salernoauthors of Captain Tsubasa’s Love Stories.

It is a series of books that has the task of concentrating and deepening the love stories that have gradually been created over the course of the work, starting with a first volume dedicated to the main protagonist Tsubasa Ozora (ORLiver Hutton) and his historic supporter Sanae Nakazawa (Patty Gasby).

The trailblazer of this series is currently available for purchase on Amazonboth in the classic paper format That eBooks (also present for all subscribers to the Kindle Unlimited service).

For more information on the work and authors, below we offer you the complete press release.

Source: Press release