Captain Tsubasabetter known in our area by the title Holly and Benji, is without a doubt one of the most famous sports anime and manga series of all time, capable of conquering the public with breathtaking matches featuring spectacular plays, very strong techniques and increasingly formidable opponents. Although the games played are the main focus, the work of Yoichi Takahashi there were also some flashes of romance and love. They have thought about giving prominence to these stories which, at times, may have been overlooked a bit Greta Bienati And Valentina Salernoauthors of Captain Tsubasa’s Love Stories.
It is a series of books that has the task of concentrating and deepening the love stories that have gradually been created over the course of the work, starting with a first volume dedicated to the main protagonist Tsubasa Ozora (ORLiver Hutton) and his historic supporter Sanae Nakazawa (Patty Gasby).
The trailblazer of this series is currently available for purchase on Amazonboth in the classic paper format That eBooks (also present for all subscribers to the Kindle Unlimited service).
For more information on the work and authors, below we offer you the complete press release.
Captain Tsubasa’s Love Stories
Everyone knows that the ball is Tsubasa Ozora’s (Holly Hutton) best friend. But how does the legendary number 10 fare in matters of the heart?
Until now, all the anime versions have always given little space to the love story between him and his fan Sanae Nakazawa (the irascible Patty Gasby). Those who don’t know the manga have in mind a disinterested and distracted Tsubasa, bordering on absent-minded. And a plot completely devoid of romantic implications.
The original work, however, tells of many delicate nuances in the relationship between the two protagonists, which evolves from childhood to adulthood. With careful and meticulous research, table by table, Greta Bienati And Valentina Salernosite history team capitan-tsubasa.it and authors of Captain Tsubasa. The long road to a dream. The fascinating story of Yōichi Takahashi, the author of Holly and Benji have reconstructed the long and tortuous love story, which sees the Japanese champion and his first fan as protagonists.
A plot within a plot, which runs through the entire manga, from the very first episode to the ongoing series. A story full of exciting and intense scenes, which make Tsubasa Ozora a hero who will conquer even the most romantic hearts.
While waiting to know if, finally, the new anime version will also tell this aspect of the legendary number ten, fans can thus enjoy, scene by scene, the common thread that unites Tsubasa and Sanae. A red thread that runs through forty years of Captain Tsubasa and which leads to a truly unexpected ending.
The text is available on Amazon.it in format paper, eBooks and for subscribers to the service Kindle Unlimited.
AUTHORS
Greta Bienati
Degree in Philosophy and specialization in Adult Education at the University of Milan. Pedagogical consultant, antiquarian bookseller, author of webcomics, essays and novels awarded in national and international competitions.
She collaborates as an editor with the Italian website of capitain-tsubasa.it under the pseudonym Golden Combi. Starting with the characters of Captain Tsubasa he designed the three-volume doujinshi Golden Combi, read in over thirty countries, from Chile to Japan. Her works are collected on the site gretabienati.wordpress.com.
Valentina Salerno
Degree in Statistical Sciences from La Sapienza University of Rome and two master’s degrees in digital communication. She is the founder of the Italian site dedicated to Captain Tsubasa and site administrator Shoujo Loveof which he takes care of the technical aspects, editorial contents and team management.
He has a blog where he publishes fan fiction inspired by the manga Captain Tsubasacalled Haruka & Tsubasa.
