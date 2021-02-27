The United Kingdom yesterday paid a final tribute to Captain Tom, the veteran centenary famous for having raised a record sum for public health during the pandemic. His funeral, celebrated with military honors, was broadcast live on television throughout the country.

Tom Moore’s coffin was taken to the Bedford crematorium in central England, wrapped in the British flag and with his medals on top. He came on the shoulders of six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, in which he served during World War II. Before the start of the ceremony, a plane that participated in the conflict flew over the place under a spring sun, while three salutes of honor were fired.

But due to the confinement, in force since the beginning of January in the United Kingdom to fight against the coronavirus, only eight relatives attended the private ceremony: their two daughters, their four grandchildren and their two sons-in-law. “Dad, I am very proud of you, of what you have achieved in your whole life and especially in the last year,” said his daughter Lucy Teixeira.

“You may be gone, but your message and your spirit remain,” he added at the funeral, which opened with a song recorded by Captain Tom himself with star Michael Ball: Liverpool FC’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone ‘, which became a symbol of mutual aid during the pandemic.

Tom Moore, who was 99 years old during the first confinement, in the spring of 2020, had initially set a modest goal of raising 1,000 pounds (1,153 euros) to help the national health service, overwhelmed by patients suffering from the virus. To do this, he promised to walk the 25 meters of his garden one hundred times before he was 100 years old.

The image of the veteran bent over his walker and moving forward at all costs moved the British people, for their feeling of gratitude towards the medical personnel. Donations poured in, and Moore ended up raising nearly £ 33 million ($ 38 million at the turn of the day), the most ever collected by a single person for a charitable cause. His exploits made him a celebrity. He had already received military honors for his 100th birthday, before being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, in an act in which he was allowed out of confinement.

Pneumonia and coronavirus



The death of Captain Tom on the 2nd of the 2nd in the hospital, after contracting pneumonia and coronavirus, caused a shower of tributes, including those of the Queen, the White House and the United Nations. “If there’s one lesson I’ve learned living with you over the past three years, it’s the power of positivity and kindness,” said her grandson Benjie.

In keeping with the wishes of the centennial ex-military man, Frank Sinatra’s song ‘My Way’ closed the ceremony, before the army’s funeral march, known as ‘The Last Post’ sounded, and followed by a minute of silence. As an epitaph he chose: “I told you I was old”, referring to the British-Irish comedian Spike Milligan, “I told you I was sick.”

Captain Tom wrote a book, the last chapter of which was revealed by the family before its publication on April 2. The author says in his post that he found it “curious and very moving” that his passing made people he did not know cry. Before, my funeral would have only left a small line in the local newspaper.

“Few people will have heard of Sir Tom before this crisis, but his contribution and example now live on in all of us,” said Defense Minister Ben Wallace.