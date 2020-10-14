Indian captain Virat Kohli said on Wednesday that it would be good to have the option of reviewing wide and full no ball balls (review of the umpire’s decision) in big tournaments like the Indian Premier League. Hosting the Instagram live chat, the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) captain said that he has discussed the issue within the team as it makes a lot of impact.

In a conversation with Lokash Rahul, Kohli said, ‘As a captain, I should have the option of reviewing a full or wide bowled ball above the waist. Sometimes these decisions can be wrong. ‘ The Indian captain said, “We have seen that these things also matter in the IPL and other big T20 tournaments.”

Rahul also backed Kohli’s statement, saying, ‘If such a rule comes, it is very good. You can give two reviews to a team and say that you can use it against any decision. ‘

The captain of Kings XI Punjab also said that if a batsman hits a six over 100 meters, he should be given extra runs.