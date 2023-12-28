Captain Vladimir Ryabov, as part of the unit, held his positions in an important area. Ukrainian militants, intending to break through the defenses, attempted an attack. The Ministry of Defense spoke about new exploits of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone on Friday, December 29.

A group of enemy saboteurs advanced towards the defensive lines of Russian troops in the area of ​​​​responsibility of Captain Ryabov and his subordinates. In conditions of fire damage from mortars and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the captain competently organized the defense of the direction entrusted to him.

Then, for several hours, Ryabov and his subordinates held back the militants’ attacks. Thanks to the competent actions of Captain Ryabov, it was possible to repulse the enemy’s attack, inflicting significant losses on him, and stop the commission of sabotage.

Meanwhile, junior sergeant Pyotr Shilov, as part of an assault group, identified Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) in a given area. Moving along the route, he discovered militants heading to the area where units of the Russian Armed Forces were located.

Despite the superior enemy forces, Shilov decided to engage in battle with the enemy. Smartly using the terrain conditions, taking an advantageous position, he pinned down the enemy’s actions with aimed fire from standard weapons. This forced the enemy, having lost more than half of the group in battle, to retreat.

The decisive actions of Junior Sergeant Shilov, the courage and professionalism of his subordinates made it possible to suppress the activities of an armed group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a given area.

A day earlier, on December 28, the Ministry of Defense described how Private Ivan Udilov, as part of a unit, ensured the safety of the movement of a convoy transporting ammunition to the positions of the Russian group of troops. Suddenly the enemy fired at it and created the danger of explosion and fire.

At the same time, military chefs in the Zaporozhye direction of the Northern Military District told how they prepare a festive menu for military personnel for the New Year. The Ministry of Defense also issued special gift sets to all fighters in the special operation zone.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

