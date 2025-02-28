The so-called captain rule and the new referee announcements should be included in the football regulation after a test phase. At their annual general meeting, the rule keepers of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) decide on the corresponding adjustments this Saturday. A discussion about test runs for reducing the time game is also on the agenda in Belfast in Northern Irish.

The Captain rule, which is positively evaluated by many sides, was first used by the European Football Union (UEFA) at the 2024 European Championship. In Germany, too, this regulation, which only allows discussions with the referee on the square, is now used in all leagues. Despite the upcoming anchoring in the football regulation, implementation in various competitions remains only one option.

The same applies-also with regard to the necessary technical requirements-to the stadium announcements of the referees to explain VAR decisions. In the Bundesliga and in the second division, the procedure that is supposed to provide more transparency has been tested for a few weeks. “They have to sort what is good for football,” said the German referee boss Knut Kircher before the IFAB meeting: “So we are already promising a next step towards more clarity and understandability.”

The ifab traditionally advises and decides on all rules of world football. The associations from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales traditionally have four votes in the committee, the other four voting members are provided by the World Association FIFA. A three -quarters majority is required in the Ifab for each change of control.