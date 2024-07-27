Captain of the Russian sailing ship “Shtandart”: maritime authorities were on board the frigate

Captain of the Russian sailing ship Shtandart Vladimir Martus, whose vessel arrived in Spain to participate in the festival and was not allowed into the ports of the European Union (EU), told details about the situation. His words leads RBC.

“The maritime authorities were on board, listened to our arguments about the need to enter the port, but have not yet allowed or prohibited us to anchor. We are waiting for information from them with an official decision,” he said.

The captain expressed hope that the authorities will make a decision on allowing the vessel into the EU by the evening. He declined to comment further until such a decision is made.

The Shtandart, an exact replica of an early 18th century frigate, was heading to a festival in Spain, but under pressure from activists from the AGA Ucraina (Galician Association for Assistance to Ukraine) the country’s authorities banned it from entering ports, even though the ship flies the flag of the Cook Islands. Because of this problem, the ship began to run out of fresh water and food.

Residents of the Spanish island of Il Arus have donated water and food to the Shtandart. The Russian embassy has also responded to Spain’s refusal to allow the historic ship to sail, saying the frigate’s crew or owner have not yet requested assistance.