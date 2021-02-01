Captain Sir Thomas Moore has been admitted for coronavirus. Better known as Captain Tom Moore, he was an officer in the British Army during WWII and became well known for his fundraising achievements at the beginning of the pandemic. The vaccination campaign in the United Kingdom began in early December, however, the elderly centenary could not be vaccinated against covid-19 due to the treatment for pneumonia he was receiving. On Sunday, her daughter communicated the news through her account on social networks.

Popularity came to this military veteran when he set out to raise 1,000 pounds (about 1,100 euros) with the challenge of giving 100 laps of the garden of his home in the county of Bedfordshire before his 100-year birthday on April 30. The proceeds would go to the British public health system to which he was very grateful after overcoming cancer and a hip fracture. Leaning on his walker, Moore went out every day and circled the 25 meters of his garden. The story moved thousands of people and traveled the world, so much so that it raised 33 million pounds, about 37 million euros.

Faced with a tremendous feat, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the distinction of Sir. At the time, his daughter Hanna claimed that her father had become “a beacon of hope for the people” in difficult times. Now, it has also been she who has confirmed the admission for coronavirus. “He was at home with us until he needed extra help breathing,” he explained. At the same time, he took the opportunity to recognize the “extraordinary medical care” that his father is receiving, who, for now, is not admitted to the ICU.

The news has had a great impact and even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written about it on Twitter: “My thoughts are with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. He has inspired the entire nation and I know we all wish him a full recovery. ” And surely there are many who dedicate their thoughts and prayers to him. In fact, coinciding with the popularity of her challenge, an eight-year-old student started a campaign for the boys and girls of the country to send greeting cards to the old man. His goal was to reach 1,500 but like all the figures that have to do with Moore’s history, the number multiplied and the veteran received 120,000 cards for his centennial birthday.

The coronavirus is the latest test facing this civil engineer who enlisted in the army for World War II where he reached the rank of captain and who served in countries such as India or Burma.