Mbappe, who took over the captaincy after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris retired internationally in January, made the first goal for Antoine Griezmann before scoring the third.

Dayo Upamecano doubled the lead in a superb first half before Mbappe rounded off the quad late in the game amid crowd enthusiasm.

Despite the international retirement of influential players such as Lloris and defender Raphael Varane, France dazzled everyone in its first match since losing the World Cup final to Argentina last December, crushing the Netherlands, affected by a virus outbreak in its squad, led by new coach Ronald Koeman.

The defeat was a shock to Koeman in his first appearance in his second period since succeeding Louis van Gaal after reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, and Koeman previously trained his country between 2018 and 2020.

France leads Group Two, ahead of Greece, which defeated Gibraltar 3-0 away from home. Coach Didier Deschamps’ team meets Ireland in Dublin on Monday, while the Netherlands plays at home against Gibraltar.