Tonight, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5 Captain Marvel is aired, a 2019 film co-written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Based on the Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers, it is the twenty-first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast includes Brie Larson in the title role, accompanied by Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law. The story, set in 1995, follows Carol Danvers on her journey to becoming Captain Marvel after Earth is placed at the center of an intergalactic conflict between two alien worlds. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In Hala, capital of the Kree empire, Vers is part of the Starforce, a powerful squad of noble warriors led by her mentor Yon-Rogg. Vers remembers nothing of her past, but as the Supreme Intelligence, leader of the Kree, reminds her, they have endowed her with incredible powers and for this she must serve her people. During a Starforce mission, they are attacked by Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens at war with the Kree, who kidnap Vers. The latter is subjected to mental interrogation by Talos, in an attempt to locate a lightspeed engine hidden on a planet, vitally important to the Skrulls. In addition to this, part of Vers’s past is revealed, who wakes up and, after a short battle, crashes with an escape pod on the planet where the engine that the Skrulls are looking for is present: Earth, in 1995.

Here she meets Nick Fury, an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., and warns him of the imminent threat of a Skrull invasion, but Fury only believes her after witnessing a fight between Vers and a Skrull. Together they head to the Pegasus military base, to find information on where the alien engine is hidden. Here she learns about her that she was once raised on Earth and was a pilot in the US Air Force, along with Dr. Wendy Lawson and her friend Maria Rambeau. However, they are intercepted by Talos, who has taken the form of the head of SHIELD, but manage to escape with a Quinjet with the help of Phil Coulson. During the escape Nick takes with him the cat Goose, which belonged to Wendy Lawson, who it turns out to have died years ago in a plane crash kept secret. Shocked by what she has learned from her past, Vers goes to her old friend Maria di lei who, also shocked, reveals that she believed she died in the same plane crash as Lawson, and that the real name of her is Carol Danvers.

Captain Marvel: the cast of the movie

We’ve seen the plot of Captain Marvel, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Brie Larson: Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel

Samuel L. JacksonNick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn: Talos / Keller

Djimon Hounsou as Korath

Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser

Lashana LynchMaria Rambeau

Gemma Chan: Minn-Erva

Annette Bening: Supreme Intelligence; Mar-Vell / Dr. Wendy Lawson

Clark GreggPhil Coulson

Jude LawYon-Rogg

Streaming and TV

Where to see Captain Marvel on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 8 January 2023 – at 21.25 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.