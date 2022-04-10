Actress Brie Larson, known for “Captain Marvel”, will be in “Fast and Furious 10”. This was confirmed by Vin Diesel with a publication on social networks where he appears next to the UCM heroine. In such a way, with Jason Momoa confirmed as the villain in the next movie, the cast continues to grow with big stars.

Everything indicates that Dominic Toretto’s “family” will add a new member to its ranks in the tenth film of the racing car franchise.

Vin Diesel showered Brie Larson with praise in an Instagram post and confirmed her integration into the “Fast and Furious” saga.

Vin Diesel confirmed that Brie Larson will be in “Fast and Furious 10” through his social networks. Photo: Instagram

“Yes, yes, yes… you see this angel on my shoulder making me die of laughter and you say to yourselves ‘That’s Captain Marvel’ . Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image. However, what they don’t see is the character you will meet in Fast10″, mentions the actor.

“ They have no idea how eternal and incredible she will be in our mythology . Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, there is her deep soul that will add something that perhaps they did not expect, but longed for ”, he added.

In this way, Vin Diesel confirmed that Larson will officially be in the next film in the saga in “Fast and Furious 10”, but not before giving him a “Welcome to the family, Brie” at the end of his message.

With this announcement, it remains to be seen what that mysterious character who will join the cast made up of Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, among others.

