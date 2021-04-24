Captain Marvel is one of the most loved and hated movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since its premiere in 2019, the story of the mighty Carol Danvers It became a box office success, but at the same time it received a lot of criticism from some fans.

The way they portrayed the personality and narrative of Captain Marvel in the film it was not to the liking of some. However, a large part of the LGBTQ + community really identified with the character that the actress played. Brie larson.

That is why, before the next launch of Captain Marvel 2, some of his followers are expecting that Marvel take the risk that Carol Danvers be part of this community. In fact, they are convinced that it will.

LGBTQ + audience wants to be represented in Captain Marvel

While the character of Carol Danvers in the MCU represents an advance in how female roles are developed in cinema, there is still a long way to go. Therefore, the one who Marvel becoming part of the LGBTQ + community could be a heavy hit on the table for everyone.

It is not possible to know the path that the producer will take in Captain Marvel 2, but fans consider that the fact that the most affectionate relationship of Carol be with Maria Rambeau, is a clear indication that it could turn into something more romantic than a simple friendship.

Another important aspect that they take into account to speculate on the sexuality of Danvers, is found in the fact that during Captain Marvel He showed himself as a character who concealed his true nature. This is something that is often common among the LGBTQ + community until they realize they have nothing to prove.

They may sound like mere speculation of a community that continues to be marginalized in some way to this day, but seeing that a character like Captain Marvel es LGBTQ + would be a hit for the industry. We’ll see what Marvel decides in the sequel.

