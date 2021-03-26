The most powerful superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to return in an upcoming installment after Marvel Studios announced a sequel during Disney Investor’s Day. Now, the realization of the film starring Brie Larson is closer than ever.

According to the Production List, the production is ready to start filming for Captain Marvel 2 next on May 31, without further information on the completion date. After the news, fans did not take long to speculate the plot of the continuation after the events of Avengers: endgame.

The original film introduced us to the alien warrior from the Kree civilization. With the help of Nick Fury, he uncovered the secrets of his past while harnessing his powers to end a terrible war. However, he never expected one as big as the one led by the ‘Mad Titan’.

Most likely, the second part will show the cosmic superhero traveling the universe to show how other worlds recovered from Thanos’ snap and other consequences of it. It only remains to wait for the recordings to begin to know more details.

Brie Larson claims Captain Marvel is the strongest in the MCU

“I mean, obviously I think I’m the strongest because that’s what it is. I’m going to continue that rumor. Why is it Captain Marvel? I don’t know, I didn’t write it. This is how it is. These are just facts. I am not making them up. I think Thanos cheated, ”the actress previously stated.

After this, he also compared Captain Marvel to the ‘God of Thunder’ and reaffirmed his position. “I love the question, because obviously I have an ironic thing with Chris Hemsworth about it. He is very convinced that he is the strongest, so everything is fun. Honestly, I think the character you love is the strongest, but I’m biased, so I’ll say it’s me. “