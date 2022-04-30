Captain Marvel 2namely The Marvels, and Ant-Man 3namely Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have undergone a modification since Disney regarding the date of exit in cinemas.

Captain Marvel 2, which will see Zawe Ashton in the role of the villain, has indeed been postponed to the July 28, 2023that is the date that previously belonged to the new film dedicated to Ant-Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will instead swap places with the film with Brie Larson, so her theatrical debut will be anticipated at February 17, 2023.

What are the reasons behind this curious change? According to Variety sources, everything would depend on production timing: the main filming of Ant-Man 3 has already finished, while for The Marvels more work will be needed.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseHowever, they can pass the wait with the rich programming developed by Kevin Feige and his collaborators, with the debut of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness now imminent.