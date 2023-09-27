During DROP 01, Netflix unveiled the new trailer Of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remixthe animated series based on Blood Dragon, an expansion of Far Cry 3. The series is created by Bobbypills and the release date is set for October 19, 2023.

The trailer of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix showcases multiple scenes from the anime, also featuring the presence of Rayman, another very famous Ubisoft character. The premise is similar to that of Suicide Squad: the protagonists have been gathered to complete a mission and there is now a bomb in their heads that will eliminate them if they disobey. The style is over the top, as can also be seen from the presence of a humanoid frog dressed as an Assassin from the Assassin’s Creed saga.