During DROP 01, Netflix unveiled the new trailer Of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remixthe animated series based on Blood Dragon, an expansion of Far Cry 3. The series is created by Bobbypills and the release date is set for October 19, 2023.
The trailer of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix showcases multiple scenes from the anime, also featuring the presence of Rayman, another very famous Ubisoft character. The premise is similar to that of Suicide Squad: the protagonists have been gathered to complete a mission and there is now a bomb in their heads that will eliminate them if they disobey. The style is over the top, as can also be seen from the presence of a humanoid frog dressed as an Assassin from the Assassin’s Creed saga.
Bobbypills, what team is this?
The team’s official website presents Bobbypills as “the first and only studio in Europe specializing in adult animation. In less than a year, the Paris-based studio has created, produced and published 3 original series that have received critical acclaim .Distributed internationally, the series became an instant hit and screened at prestigious festivals such as Fantasia, RTX Austin and Morbido. Known for developing outrageously progressive concepts that would only be acceptable in the medium of animation, Bobbypills works with the most sought-after talents in French animation to combine European sensibilities with Japanese and American influences and bring them to global audiences hungry for top-tier animated series.”
The team’s previous projects include Vermin, Peepoodo, Crisis Jung and Bambi Fontaine’s Midnight Stories. Finally, we would like to point out that Netflix has also announced the Devil May Cry animated series.
