The walk up to the standings was double and triple secured for Jonathan Michael Burkardt, known as “Jonny”. A few stewards and plenty of pats on the back accompanied the match winner of FSV Mainz 05 to the gallery after the well-deserved 2-0 win against VfL Bochum to sing the obligatory Humba-Tätärä. For a block of fans, there is nothing nicer than having their identification figure act as lead singer. Just as Burkardt has developed into one of the best German strikers with his drive and tenacity, the Mainz team is also demonstrating their progress. A unit in a good mood can do more than just long balls and quick transitions. Ideally embodied by their captain, captain Jonny B.

In the 1-0, the 24-year-old used a perfect pass from Anthony Caci (23rd), in the 2-0th, following an assist from Philipp Mwene, he turned like Gerd Müller once did in order to overcome VfL goalkeeper Patrick Drewes as he fell (69th). ). Shortly afterwards, Burkardt walked out to thunderous applause because he had only been able to train again for three days after a persistent thigh injury. “I’m not at 100 percent,” said the top scorer, who named two other difficulties that his team had overcome on this uncomfortable afternoon: “Eight men were on the ground every 30 seconds. And the space was nothing.”

In fact, due to numerous collisions and breaks in treatment, there was initially no flow of the game at all. Bochum coach Dieter Hecking complained about “two minutes of net playing time in the first half hour”. However, his VfL was hopelessly inferior for the entire duration of the game. The Rheinhessen, who have won six times in the last seven games, now go to champions Bayer Leverkusen for the final exam, although former Leverkusen player Nadiem Amiri, Mainz’s strongest player, is also suspended on Tuesday. “Nobody talks about it: Now we want to get into the Champions League,” said sports director Niko Bungert. They certainly won’t start “building any dream castles”, but 28 points after 16 match days will give us peace: “But not in the way that we’re slowing down, but quite the opposite.”

With 35 goals in 122 Bundesliga games, Burkardt is now Mainz’s record goalscorer

With his brace on Saturday, the greedy Burkardt became Mainz’s sole record goalscorer. With his 35 goals in 122 Bundesliga appearances, Karim Onisiwo (33 goals), Robin Quaison (31) and Yunus Malli (29), who have just been transferred back to Austria, are now behind him. In the front line, Burkardt benefits most from the playful impulses under the Danish improver Bo Henriksen, who immediately praised his strikers as “incredible figureheads” because: “He loves the club – and we love Jonny!”

The latest declaration of loyalty fits in with this. The best zero fiver himself made it clear that “a winter change is not an issue”. This applies 100 percent and there is no constellation in which he would worry. So Eintracht Frankfurt can also give up hope of finding a replacement in the neighborhood for Omar Marmoush, who is willing to change. Burkardt also justified very credibly that it “wouldn’t make any sense at all if I were to ask myself at the moment: When do I want to move, where do I want to move?” Then I wouldn’t be able to focus as well on my performance.”

Everyone would see how much they like the environment, city and team. Ergo: “I really enjoy being here.” The homegrown player came to the youth performance center on Bruchweg when he was just 13 years old, although repeated injury-related setbacks made his advancement more difficult. The people of Mainz know that if their top form continues in the summer, it could be difficult to keep the model professional who is contractually bound until 2027. That’s why Burkardt also recommended enjoying the moment: “I think people are just happy that we’re in fourth place.” Someone hasn’t forgotten that a year ago it looked as dark at this location as it does now for the bottom of the table deep in the West, which in its current state might need several legal victories at the Green Table in order to stay in class.