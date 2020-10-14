New Zealand’s oldest cricketer and former captain has passed away. He was 92 years old. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) gave this information on Wednesday. Reid was counted among the world’s best all-rounders in the 50s and 60s. He captained New Zealand in 34 Tests. It was under his captaincy that New Zealand recorded the first three wins. New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said in the statement, ‘The people of this country were aware of his name and will continue to be so. He helped pave the way for whatever was brought to his notice. ‘ However, the cause of his death has not been revealed by NZC. Reid was born in Auckland but was educated in Wellington.

Such is the cricket record

He scored 16128 runs in 246 first class matches at an average of 41.35 which includes 39 centuries. He also took 466 wickets at an average of 22.60. Aggressive batsman and fast bowler Reid made his Test debut in 1949 at the age of 19. He played 58 Test matches and scored 3428 runs at an average of 33.28 with 85 wickets at an average of 33.35.

Also put 6 tests

Reid scored six centuries in Test cricket. His highest score was 142, which he scored in the Boxing Day Test in 1961 against South Africa. He retired from international cricket in 1965. He later became a New Zealand selector, manager and ICC match referee.