Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow again; at least for a moment. After the cancellation of “Pirates of the Caribbean 6 ″ with Margot Robbie and the rumors that he would play the pirate again next year, the actor has once again been seen as one of his most beloved characters. But what was the reason and how did it happen?

Of course, after the controversy with Disney based on its controversial case against Amber Heard, the studio and the star were not on good terms. And that’s why Depp has no plans to return.

However, it seems that the actor is willing to make some exceptions when it comes to support some of his most needy fans.

Johnny Depp and a fan’s wish

The user Kraken The Box uploaded a video to his YouTube channel in which Johnny Depp, characterized as the captain of the Black Pearl, greets him personally.

“Captain Jack Sparrow sent me a personal message” write the owner of the channel in the description of the footage.

“I would be happy to follow your YouTube channel and I will tell all my friends to follow it” Depp points out in his message of encouragement.

Johnny Deep achieved worldwide success with “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Photo: Walt Disney

The initiative came from the make a wish america foundationsame as it grants wishes to children and adolescents who have life-threatening medical conditions.

Johnny Depp’s next movie

At the moment, Johnny Depp still has the premiere of his next film pending “Jeanne du Barry”. will play the King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp in first official photo as King Louis XV. Photo: Why Not Productions

The film does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in 2023.