Offender Ailton Guimarães Jorge, Captain Guimarães, was arrested today (1st), at home in Camboinhas, in the oceanic region of Niterói, as the main target of Operation Mahyaha breakdown of Operation Sicario, held on December 7 last year, when the offender had also been arrested at home.

A today’s action was against three criminal cores, subordinated to the same bicheiro, who control the monopoly of games of chance and exploration of clandestine bingos in Ilha do Governador, Niterói, São Gonçalo and Espírito Santo. According to investigators, the criminal organization practices, in an orderly manner, various crimes, such as homicides, passive corruption and illegal possession of firearms.

The investigation was carried out jointly by the Federal Police and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), in compliance with 13 preventive arrest warrants and 19 search and seizure warrants, issued by the 2nd Specialized Criminal Court of the Court of Justice of Rio in the states in Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, at addresses linked to members of the criminal organization.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office informed, by means of a note, that until the beginning of the afternoon, 12 people had been arrested, nine of whom were denounced and targets of warrants and three others in flagrante delicto, among those arrested, the misdemeanor Captain Guimarães, a civil police officer and military police .

The name of the operation Mahyah refers to the origin of the word mafia, which comes from a Sicilian dialect term (mafia), inspired by mahyah, which in Arabic means audacity.