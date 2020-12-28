Highlights: Farmers protesting three agricultural laws demolished more than 1,500 mobile towers in Punjab

Punjab government was accused of not taking any action against the farmers who were harming the towers

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has instructed the police to take action against those who attacked the telecom towers.

Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the police not to spare the attackers at the telecom towers at any cost and strict action should be taken against them. In fact, the Reliance Jio Infocom official met the Punjab government officials and said that in the past, more than 1,500 Jio’s telecom towers of farmers have been damaged.

A statement issued on Monday by the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday gave a stern warning against the demolition of mobile towers and disrupting telecom services in the state and directed the police to do so Take strict action against those who resort to illegal activities. The statement said on behalf of the Chief Minister that he will not tolerate the loss of any private or public property in Punjab. Explain that despite appeals from the CM, these attacks continue. Most of the Jio towers have been targeted in this.

Power supply affected over 1,400 towers

Last week, Jio officials met the Director General of Police (DGP) and they are meeting with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in the affected areas and regularly registering FIRs. Despite this, power supply to more than 1,400 towers has been affected. More meetings with senior state government officials are expected in the coming days.

1561 Damage to Mobile Tower

The state government confirmed that 1561 mobile towers were damaged. In the last few days, 32 towers have been affected. At the same time, 146 towers were affected due to the power supply shut down since Monday morning. It was informed by the Chief Minister’s Office that so far, 433 towers have been repaired. A total of 22306 mobile towers are spread across 22 districts in the state. At the same time, Jio did not answer ET’s questions.

Why did farmers break more than 1400 mobile towers in Punjab?

This happened against agricultural laws

In Punjab, farmers have been affected by the power supply by cutting electricity supply and other telecom services have been affected as opposed to three new agricultural laws. Most of it was being used by Jio. Punjab has some 40 million mobile subscribers, of which Jio has some 14 million subscribers in the state.