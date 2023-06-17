Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The dream of the 11-year-old Emirati child, Khalifa Ali Salem Al Mansouri, who is receiving treatment at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, came true. It was a big surprise when Chelsea FC captain Cesar Azpilicueta entered the child’s room and received him warmly.

Khalifa always dreamed of attending Azpilicueta’s historic moments when he lifted the Club World Cup in the “FIFA 2021” match in Abu Dhabi, which was postponed to February 2022 due to the pandemic, but unfortunately Khalifa was unable to attend that match due to his health problems.

Khalifa was seriously injured when he was four years old, as a result of a car accident that caused him to fracture the spine and pelvis and damage the hip joint. He recently underwent complex surgery at the Bali Middle East Clinic in Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, to change the shape of the damaged hip joint and lengthen the femur. He is currently undergoing rehabilitative treatment to restore the movement of his hip and knee. When Azpilicueta, who is currently in the country with his family, learned of the story of Khalifa, he wanted to surprise Khalifa with a private visit, punctuated by many joyful moments and laughter, which gave Khalifa a feeling of happiness and hope.

The child, Khalifa Al-Mansoori, said: Meeting my favorite star was a dream come true for me. As a football fan, I never imagined that I would meet him personally, especially during my stay in the hospital. I congratulated him on the Spanish national team’s victory over Italy yesterday. recovery journey.

Azpilicueta spoke to Khalifa about his previous injuries and how he recovered with patience and rehabilitation to continue playing football, and said: I am here after one year in the UAE, and I am glad to meet you Khalifa, stay brave and follow your doctors’ instructions, I want to watch you play football in the future.

Azpilicueta asked Khalifa about his favorite player, and without thinking Khalifa replied: You are my favorite player.