The head of the communications station, Captain Valentin Bessonov, provided the battalion tactical group of Russian troops with stable communications in conditions that risked life. When conducting defensive battles in the area of ​​one of the settlements, the positions of our troops were subjected to powerful shelling. On Wednesday, December 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the Russian military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

After another volley of enemy artillery, the station providing communications inside the BTGr and with the higher command received shrapnel damage from a shell that exploded nearby and went out of order. Bessonov moved along with the crew to the damaged station to repair it.

The Russian signalmen, thanks to their courage and professionalism, managed to quickly restore communication within the BTG. This made it possible to transmit the coordinates of the positions of enemy artillery and suppress them with return artillery fire.

For courage and courage shown in the performance of a combat mission, Captain Valentin Bessonov was awarded the Suvorov medal.

Significant losses and disruption of the offensive were brought to the enemy by machine gunner Daniil Tyukavkin. As part of a group of Russian servicemen, he covered the units with machine gun fire. The enemy, using numerical superiority, tried to surround the Russian servicemen. Noticing this, the unit commander decided to bring him to a more advantageous position.

During the withdrawal, the machine gun of Private Tyukavkin failed. Then he took two machine guns captured from the enemy and continued to carry out the combat mission. Covering the withdrawal of the unit, he was the last to leave the firing position, while the safety of the retreat of his colleagues.

Corporal Artem Perevozkin, a senior rifleman of a motorized rifle company, was part of a unit that held the defense at an important line. In the course of repulsing the enemy offensive, reinforced by armored vehicles, there was a threat of breaking through the defense.

Quickly assessing the situation, Corporal Perevozkin advanced to the flank of the advancing enemy. Having waited for the armored vehicles to approach the line of confident defeat from regular anti-tank weapons, he fired several accurate shots. Two enemy armored vehicles burst into flames.

The enemy motorized infantry, having lost fire support and being under heavy fire from the Perevozkin squad, hastily retreated, suffering significant losses. The lines of defense held by Russian servicemen were preserved.

The day before, on December 13, the Ministry of Defense told how, during a shooting battle, Senior Sergeant Esipov destroyed the nationalists, disabled a foreign-made armored fighting vehicle and organized the withdrawal of the group to a safe area.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

