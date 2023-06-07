Captain America 4 changed the title, going from the subtitle New World Older to new Captain America: Brave New World and will welcome in its cast a well-known face from Hollywood, Harrison Ford.

The actor, who has played many notable roles such as Ian Solo and Indiana Jonesappears in a photo posted on his Instagram by Anthony Mackie. The image is accompanied by an ironic description, in which the actor basically states that when Harrison Ford explains how “Spaccare c*li” you can do nothing but listen and learn (and actually how to blame him!)

Harrison Ford will replace William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross (Thunderbolt). At the moment not many details are known about the plot of Captain America 4. The initially envisaged title, New World Olderalluded to an organization present in the world Marvel connected in some way to Red Skull. The film will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.