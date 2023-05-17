













Captain America: New World Order will have Seth Rollins from WWE and this is his character

The first thing we can notice is that Seth Rollins It can already be seen characterized in the film by Captain America: New World Order and that the actor Anthony Mackie is also there wearing his new suit, which is no longer Falcon’s, but the Captain’s.

Now the issue of Seth Rollins It’s certainly interesting, especially since at the time of this writing, he’s one of the challengers for the new WWE world championship, which many think would get in the way of shooting on film a bit. Captain America: New World Order.

It will be interesting to see how the wrestler fares now that he’s in an MCU movie, especially since it would be his first time on such a big shoot. At the time of his, his wife Becky Lynch was going to appear in Eternals, but the role did not go ahead.

We also recommend: James Gunn declared that the creation of the Infinity Stones was invented in 90 minutes

What would be the role of Seth Rollins in Captain America: New World Order?

Based on assumptions and the little information available at the time of writing this note, Seth Rollins would take the role of Cobra or King Cobra in the movie Captain America: New World Order.

Cobra is one of the members of the Serpent Society, the group would stand up to the new Captain who was previously Falcon and who is played by Anthny Mackie. If we review the information about the character, we can say that he has a history that he was a fighter, so he has all the consistency that the WWE star took the role.

It will be a matter of time before Marvel reveals more information about this film or, failing that, they have a trailer ready. This sure could happen during the San Diego Comic Con.

Do you like this choice for the cast of the MCU movie? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.