Some characters in Marvel Cinematic Universe they seem to have been forgotten: coming from a film that was part of the beginning of the project, or perhaps discarded by the subsequent director, they have been forgotten over time. This is the case with one of those featured in the film Hulk.

Let’s talk about that Hulk where he still was Edward Norton instead of Mark Ruffalo: we are talking about Betty Ross, played in the film by Liv Tyler. Let’s talk about the love of Bruce Banner, as well as daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Rosswho also appeared and had important roles in the other MCU films over time.

They have passed 15 years from that film, and while Ross will be played in future films by Harrison Ford – given the departure of actor William Hurt who played his role in the past – now the confirmation of Betty Ross’ return has arrived.

Although his return was long awaited – considering the implication of both Ross with Red Hulk – is not the first character in the film to make an appearance in the latest productions: even Tim Roth, in the role of the Abomination, is back in the She-Hulk series.