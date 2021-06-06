Alternate versions of the Captain America they have always existed. When Steve Rogers he leaves his shield, there is no lack of someone who takes it up and becomes his successor. How it happened to Falcon in the MCU.

Nor should we ignore the versions of the multiverse. On Marvel They have reinvented this superhero in many ways, and now, another is revealed. Is about Ari Agbayani, a university student of Filipino-American origin who will take the place of this character.

Ari Agbayani will be Captain America at a university

She is the fourth to take the name of the alter ego from Rogers in your community, and will focus on the campus of the college you attend.

He decides to act like this when he learns that one of his friends is abused by a wealthy student, who cannot be prosecuted by the local authorities. According to the writer Alyssa Wong, ‘like the other captains, Ari has a strong sense of justice and admires the ideals that Captain America embodies’.

On one side, Steve Rogers, a true American is now Captain America

Wong continued saying ‘but the Captain America it’s inspired by isn’t Steve Rogers, it’s Bucky Barnes. Someone who hates bullies as much as Steve, but is willing to use more cunning and shady tactics to deal with them. ‘.

Topped with ‘Ari is a vigilante and knows that you can’t always win if you follow the rules. Bucky’s influence is reflected in his costume, designed by the amazing Jodi Nishijima ‘. It is something very evident.

The name of this superheroine is not the most appropriate

Ari Agbayani is part of a line of ‘local’ versions of the Captain America that will debut in a series comprising five numbers, called United States of Captain America.

They are also part Aaron fischer, an LGBTQ + teenager; Nichelle Wrightfrom Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Y Joe gomez, member of the tribe kickapoo. In the case of Ari, she will debut at number four of this line, which will go on sale on September 22.

So far everything normal, but it seems that in Marvel they didn’t do enough research to name Ari Agbayani. People with knowledge in tagalog – the official language of the Philippines – revealed that ‘ari’ is a term with which the male sexual organ.

In the Anglo-Saxon world it could be considered as an abbreviation of a name, but being a superhero of Filipino origin, the publisher made an unfortunate mistake when naming her.

