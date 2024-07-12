We finally have a first preview of Captain America: Brave New World which is full of revelations and some comebacks. Someone who occupies both is General Thaddeus Ross, whom we have already seen before, although he is now played by Harrison Ford.. Not to mention that he will now enter the fray in a different way.

Despite appearing in Captain America: Brave New WorldGeneral Thaddeus Ross is more of a recurring character from the Hulk comics. In both the print and the only film of the emerald giant within the MCU we see him try to catch Bruce Banner by any means. Although his motivations change, it is almost always to be able to replicate his power and use it as a weapon for the United States military.

In the MCU films he apparently left this obsession behind to instead dedicate himself to pursuing a political career. His first appearance after the events of The incredible Hulk it was in Civil War where he was already the United States Secretary of Defense. Here he was one of the main promoters of the Sokovia Accords to control the activities of the Avengers.

From there he had minor appearances in the sequels of Avengers and in Black Widow. His role was almost always that of a very minor antagonist, as he constantly opposed the actions of various heroes. However, he never again came into direct conflict with anyone.

For Captain America: Brave New World We see him played by Harrison Ford. In the previous MCU films, he was brought to life by actor William Hurt. Unfortunately, the change of actors was due to Hurt’s death years before the start of production. However, it is the same character.

What is the Red Hulk we see in the Captain America Brave New World trailer?

In the comics, General Thaddeus Ross takes his obsession to the limit by transforming himself into a kind of Hulk. All thanks to a new Super Soldier program led by MODOK and Doc Samson. Only instead of turning green, he turns red, giving rise to the imposing Red Hulk. A much more violent being than the original and with a series of new abilities.

In this first preview of Captain America: Brave New World We have our first look at this character in live-action. It is apparent that he will follow his origin in the comics as we see that he will have a confrontation with Sam Wilson. The last scene shows him receiving an attack from the shield and then throwing it to the ground.

Although he starts out as a villain, Red Hulk eventually returns to the side of good. His transformation made Ross feel more empathy towards Banner and Hulk so he stopped chasing him. He even joined the Avengers and created his own team, the Thunderbolts. Curiously, a movie about this latest union is already coming. Will Red Hulk appear there as a surprise member?

