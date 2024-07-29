Marvel Studios revealed once and for all who the character played by Giancarlo Esposito is in Captain America: Brave New Worldand it is none other than Sidewinder. For many the name does not mean much, but those who read Marvel comics surely know who this villain is.

Judging from the latest trailer for this film, he appears to be playing a hitman with whom Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the new Captain America, will cross paths at some point.

Esposito shared his role at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the same convention where Marvel Studios confirmed the Russo brothers as directors of Avengers Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Likewise, Robert Downey Jr. will be the new Doctor Doom. Regarding Sidewinder in Captain America: Brave New Worldwill be a more realistic version of the original character, which has a much more striking and exaggerated costume.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

Who is Sidewinder in Marvel comics?

Unlike Captain America: Brave New WorldSidewinder in Marvel comics is known as Seth Voelker. He is hired by Roxxon Oil Company to obtain the Serpent Crown, which grants immortality and allows him to influence people’s minds.

This villain wears a cape that allows him to teleport. But instead of handing over this mystical object, he keeps it for himself and decides to form the Serpent Society.

Sidewinder, in Captain America: Brave New Worldit seems that she has a connection with the Serpent Society and this is the way to officially introduce her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

This villain does not stand out for his powers and it is possible that for this reason it would not be a problem to adapt him in the Marvel Studios films. The fact is that Giancarlo Esposito, at least as far as we know, is not the main enemy in that film.

Fountain: Marvel.

According to Marvel Studios, it is The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), although in that sense Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross as Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) has something to say. On February 14, 2025, on its release date, we will find out.

Apart from Captain America: Brave New World and Sidewinder we have more information about movies in TierraGamer.