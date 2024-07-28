During CCXP Mexico 2024 we learned that Giancarlo Esposito would have a role within the MCU. With the first trailer of Captain America: Brave New World We already saw The Mandalorian actor in action, but we didn’t know what his role would be.

Now, In the middle of San Diego Comic-Con we learned that Giancarlo Esposito will be playing Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society in the Captain America: Brave New World movie.

Giancarlo Esposito said in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con that there was a lot of speculation about what his role would be: “I’m the king of the Serpent Society, I’m Seth Voelker, Sidewinder.”

Those who will join Giancarlo Esposito in his fight against Sam Wilson as the new Captain America are The Leader, who is played by Tim Nelson Blake and also President Ross who is played by Harrison Ford… Who will eventually transform into Red Hulk.

We’ll see how Anthony Mackie fares in a leading role in an MCU film. He already had that responsibility with the Falcon and The Winter Soldier series and now he’ll have to give a good performance in a movie, which has even more weight.

We also recommend: Surprise! Robert Downey Jr. Returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four

When is Captain America: Brave New World released?

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 13 in Latin American theaters and will feature performances by Anthonie Mackie as the new Cap, Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross/Red Hulk and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

The story revolves around Sam Wilson, who after meeting with U.S. President-elect Thaddeus Ross finds himself in the middle of an international conflict. Sam must uncover the reason for a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind behind it throws the entire world into chaos.

Are you excited about Giancarlo Esposito’s role in Captain America: Brave New World? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.