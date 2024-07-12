The wait was certainly long, even a change of strategy was proposed within Marvel, but we finally have the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World with Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and many more.

Throughout this first trailer we can see a bit of the context of the Captain America: Brave New World and some surprises that will surely delight more than one bitter fan.

What is a fact is that the United States brass had a hard time having Wade Wilson as the new “Cap” because of his skin and because they perhaps preferred Steve Rogers a little more.

On the other hand, as we previously reported, Giancarlo Esposito has finally made his presence felt in the MCU and it’s during this movie. The thing is, we still don’t know exactly what role he’ll play. According to him, it will be a totally new character.

It’s worth noting that this will be a good opportunity for us to see if Marvel’s writers know what to do with the character of Sam Wilson now that he’s the official heir to Steve Rogers’ mantle, complete with Wakandan tech in his suit.

When is Captain America: Brave New World released?

After watching the first trailer, you’re probably already wondering when it’s coming out. Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theaters around the world on February 14, 2025.

The film is directed by Julius Onath (The Cloverfield Paradox) and written by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Nate Moore and Malcolm Spoellman.

The main cast includes Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, and Giancarlo Esposito.