Captain America: New World Order, or the fourth film in the MCU’s Captain America series, has a new name: the film, arriving at May 2024it’s called now Captain America Brave New World.

The information comes directly from Marvel, through the profile Twitter official as you can see just below. The US release date is precisely May 3, 2024.

Recall that Captain America Brave New World will see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America. Wilson wielded the shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV series, available on Disney Plus.

The film shooting they’re still going on in Atlanta, and there’s a lot of moving going on, with new cast members being added almost every week. We know that Tim Blake Nelson will become The Leader 16 years after his participation in The Incredible Hulk. According to sources, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will also appear as a member of the Serpent Society, while Liv Tyler is expected to once again be Betty Ross, Bruce Banner’s first “love interest”.

Carl Lumbly returns from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series, reprising his role as Isiah Bradley, while Danny Ramirez will play Joaquin Torres. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) will direct Brave New World, written by Malcolm Spellman and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Dalan Musson.