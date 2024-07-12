The film continues after the events narrated in the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which Wilson has effectively taken on the new role, which is effectively consecrated with this new and great cinematic adventure.

Playing the super soldier in this case is Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) who inherited from Steve Rogers the honor and burden of representing Captain America, with shield and not only, from what we can see in the video reported below.

Marvel Studios has released the first official trailer Of Captain America: Brave New World the new film that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and presents the new version of the character after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with a new protagonist.

A whole new Captain America

As we can see from the trailer, Captain America: Brave New World presents itself as a high-octane action film, complete with a big threat, a burning White House and various other typical elements of the genre.

In all of this, there is also a notable surprise towards the end of the video, which demonstrates how Wilson has not forgotten his previous role at all.

We therefore see the new character gradually become familiar with his role and with the use of the shield, as well as reinterpreting a little in his own way the historical character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film features a cast of considerable depth: in the trailer we can see Harrison Ford in the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Danny Ramirez in the role of Joaqin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly in the role of Isaiah Bradley and Tim Blake Nelson in that of Samuel Sterns/The Leader.

Also appears Giancarlo Espositoalthough his role within the cast is not yet very clear but he seems to have enough space to be present in this presentation trailer.

Directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Captain America: Brave New World is expected to February 2025 in the cinemas.