With just six episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier changed the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in significant ways. Sam Wilson became the new Captain America and Bucky Barnes left his life as a Winter Soldier behind; however, both were not the only characters with a new direction.

Sharon carter (Emily VanCamp) surprised fans by revealing herself as the villain Power Broker at the end of the program. As recalled, the character was forgotten by the Avengers following the events of Captain America: Civil War and had to escape imprisonment on his own.

According to That Hashtag Show, Marvel Studios had planned for Carter to become the main villain of Captain america 4. However, the new facet of the character was not to the liking of all the fans, who did not take long to express their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Given this, the study would have decided to modify his character after poor reception from fans. At the moment, there are no further details on the fourth installment of Captain America, so there is no way to corroborate the new change made to the character.

What is certain is that Anthony Mackie will once again play Sam Wilson (the new Captain America), Bucky Barnes (White Wolf) and Wyatt Russell (US Agent). As for Sharon Carter, her new role in history remains to be expected.