Moon Knight is, without a doubt, the series of the moment and the mysterious superhero arrived from ancient Egypt could appear in Captain America 4, the next cinecomics dedicated to the figure of the first Avenger. The indiscretion was reported by the Giant Freakin ‘Robot portal which speaks of “well-informed sources”.

It was said of the series that saw Oscar Isaac in the role of Mark Spector and Steven Grant and of the huge success it has enjoyed both from the public and from the specialized critics (here you can find the review of the first four episodes, we warmly invite you to retrieve it if you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The public has therefore fallen in love with the figure of Moon Kinght and would already be pawing waiting to see him on the big screen, perhaps starting from Captain America 4.film where there will be the alternation between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, who took his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Endgame and the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

At this point, one wonders if the character played by Oscar Isaac will have a fundamental role in this film, if there really was, or some sort of Spider-Man appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

We will worry about it later because, since this is not official information, we still don’t know for sure if Moon Knight will be there or not in the next film dedicated to the “new” Captain America. In any case, sooner or later his time will come, and we can’t wait for that to happen.

Regarding Captain America 4, at the moment we know little, except that there will be the debut of Anthony Mackie in the place of Chris Evansone of the most beloved performers, along with Robert Downey Jr. of the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this moment of extreme uncertainty, Disney and Marvel want to focus on characters capable of captivating fans of the genre and the superhero brought to the small screen by Oscar Isaac can undoubtedly explode definitively in the cinema.