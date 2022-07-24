San Diego Comic-Con gave us the announcement of Captain America 4 New World Order, a film that also has an official release date. The fourth Captain America film, which however will see the new and fresh Sam Wilson in place of Steve Rogers, will be called Captain America: New World Order and will come out on May 3, 2024.

The film is supposed to pick up on everything that happened at the end of Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and should also see the return of the latter among the characters. We don’t know what the plot will be about, but we know for sure that this film will be positioned within Phase 5.

We just have to wait for the release of the trailer, waiting and discovering all the announcements of the San Diego Comic-Con (related to Marvel and other brands) by clicking on this link.