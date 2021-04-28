The last episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. On the same day that the final chapter aired on Disney Plus, a report was published stating that Captain America 4 was in the works.

The film would star Anthony Mackie and the direction would be in charge of Malcolm Spellman, creator of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

However, in an interview conducted by the ComicBook portal, Spellman played down the reports and suggested to MCU fans not to get excited until they hear news from official sources, such as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

“Who said that? Was it Kevin Feige? I would not take into account anything that has not been said by himself “ , expressed the producer. Despite the news coming from reliable sources, the showrunner suggests that Marvel Studios should confirm or formally announce the film.

Will Falcon and the Winter Soldier have a second season on Disney Plus?

Like for WandaVision, Marvel Studios only confirmed one season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, it is also known that some series will have new episodes, although it is not known what they will be. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, explained in various interviews that there are ideas for season 2 of the series. Added to the success of the fiction, it is very likely to happen.

What happened in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Chapter 6?

With Sam and Bucky facing off against and defeating the Flag Smashers and US Agent (John Walker), the series gave us an action-packed episode and a see you soon to the beloved Avengers.

Recognizing his identity as the new Captain America, Sam is ready to accept Steve Rogers’ shield without removing his wings and Bucky to put his fears behind him and take his position as the Winter Soldier.