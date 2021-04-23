In this pandemic year that has prevented viewers from going to the movies at various times, Disney Plus has become the perfect replacement for fans of superhero movies. First with the arrival of Wandavisión, which got a fantastic reception, and now with Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

After the adventure of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes is over, it has been confirmed by the people of THR what Captain america 4 it is already in production. Specifically, it has been revealed that the script of the film will be in charge of Malcolm Spellman, who created and served as the main screenwriter on the Disney Plus series. In addition, according to information from the media, Dalan Musson, also a scriptwriter of the series, would also participate in the project.

Captain America 4 is already in production

After the series, it seemed logical that Spellman would be the one in charge of writing the next Captain America movie in the MCU, especially after being the person who has given rise to the series starring the two heroes who will continue the legacy of Steve Rogers.

If you haven’t finished The Falcon and The Winter Soldier of Disney Plus, we recommend that you do not continue reading below, as there are series spoilers.

Although not confirmed, THR reports that the Captain america 4 the story of the character of Sam Wilson, who takes over is likely to continue by John Walker as Captain America in the series finale, who could also make an appearance in the new Cap movie.

At the moment, it is not known who will be in charge of directing Captain america 4, nor when the film will hit theaters, but it is to be expected that in the coming months we will learn news about this fourth installment of the famous superhero.