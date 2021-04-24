After the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios confirmed that he is working on a Captain America movie, this time starring Anhony Mackie .

This will be the first Stars and Stripes hero film that will not be centered on Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), although fans are hoping for a cameo.

The feature film will revolve around Sam Wilson , who assumed to carry the shield after getting rid of the prejudices that haunted him. Regarding the production team, it was confirmed that showrunner Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, will be in charge of developing the project.

As reported by the portal The Hollywood Reporter, Spellman will write the script for Captain America 4 with Dalan Musson, who was also part of the writing team for Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

No more is known of the new project of Marvel studios, although it is believed that Sebastian Stan would return as Bucky to accompany San Wilson on his new adventure. The film does not yet have a director involved.

Sam is the new Captain America of the MCU. Photo: Marvel / Disney +

Will Falcon and the Winter Soldier have a second season?

Like for WandaVision, Marvel Studios only confirmed one season for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, it is also known that some series will have new episodes, although it is not known what they will be. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, explained in various interviews that there are ideas for season 2 of the series. Added to the success of the fiction, it is very likely to happen.