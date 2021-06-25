Falcon and the Winter Soldier was one of the most watched series by Disney Plus subscribers. The last episode showed how Sam Wilson took the mantle of Captain America, a character who would return with a new movie.

In an interview by Deadline, Anthony Mackie responded about the progress of the fourth superhero film. Although he did not give exact details about it, he dared to indicate that Marvel Studios is more focused on the Black Panther sequel than on the Sam Wilson feature film.

“I do not know i do not know. The series literally came out, and for the last episode, we had a Zoom party like, with everyone. And that was it. Like I haven’t heard from anyone, since (I mean) Marvel Studios has other film projects going on. I know that the preparation for Black Panther 2 is exhausting everyone, so I don’t know. I’m interested in seeing where it goes, ”Mackie revealed.

Anthony Mackie is happy to be accepted as the new Captain America

Mackie He spoke with the Bounding Into Comics portal in April 2020, where he told how he was received by fans on this occasion. To the surprise of many, the number of detractors decreased considerably.

“You think that as soon as you take that shield off the white guy, there are a lot of people who are going to say, ‘Oh, you’re going to keep the shield just because you’re a black man, you have the shield now so … should the black have a shield? ‘”

“I was expecting it to be an internet buzz, but I haven’t received or seen it at all. Like, you know, it’s easy for us to watch the news and see what’s going on and say, ‘All people are bad, the world is going to c …’, but the reality is that most people are good “, concluded the actor.