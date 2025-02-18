Marvel Studios achieves, or at least momentarily, another box office ball with Captain America: Brave New Worldbut with Anthony Mackie Taking the shield of the ‘cap’ in this fourth installment replacing Chris Evans. In our cinemas it has been the greatest collection film last weekend entering 2.5 million dollarsaccording to still provisional data of COMSCORE MOVIES. And incidentally stands as the best debut of what we have been overcoming the little more than one million euros harvested by the animation feature film POLICAN Also in his first weekend.

Globally, the film directed by Julius Onahand with a secondary but relevant role of Harrison Fordit has also been the highest grossing making good forecasts that granted between 86 and 95 million, counted in dollars, in the United States and Canada and about 200 worldwide. For now, Box Office Mojo He states that he would have debuted in US cinemas with 88.5 million dollars and, adding the collection in the other countries released, Its total would reach 192 worldwide.

The budget has been 180 million, so it would need between 450 and 480 to be profitable for Marvel Studios. A figure that with its remarkable debut allows you to glimpse that it will reachexceeding even the 500 million dollars when its commercial route ends on the big screens.

In addition, last Friday and coinciding with Valentine’s Day, another expected premiere arrived at the Spanish billboard, the Bridget Jones: crazy for him Again starring Renée Zellwegerand although his debut was far from the kneading of Captain America raised almost 932 thousand euros, becoming the third best premiere of the year at our box office. In the absence of being released in the United States, the fourth installment of the romantic saga also globally It would have done 32.2 million dollarsof which almost half (14,8) would correspond to its impressive premiere in the United Kingdom.

The Goya awards spoil their winners

And highlight the effect of the Goya awards of the two winning titles of this edition, for the first time in Ex Aequo, From the statuette to the best film. On the one hand, 47 has seen how its collection, although it has been available for a long time streaming, increased by 72 percent Regarding the previous weekend, positioning itself Like the thirteenth grider with 127 thousand euros; And on the other, the thriller The infiltratedalso available on some platforms since last weekend, increased its collection by 75 percent And entering again into the top 10, In sixth place with 259 thousand euros.

The ten most viewed in Spain (from February 14 to 16)

Anthony Mackie in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Marvel Studios

1 – Captain America: Brave New World. 2,527,976 euros and 320,527 spectators in three days.

2 – Bridget Jones: crazy for him. 931,967 euros and 120,603 spectators

3 – Mufasa: The lion king. 384,209 euros (and in 59 days it accumulates 19,216,850 euros and 2,626,727 spectators).

4 – POLICAN. 380,942 euros (and in 17 days, 2,247,078 euros and 328,123 spectators).

5 – María Callas. 261.502 euros (and in 10 days, 894,547 euros and 129,772 spectators).

6 – The infiltrated. 259,436 euros (and in 129 days, 8,880,692 euros and 1,386,084 spectators).

7 – The Brutalist. 252,581 euros (and in 24 days, 2,823,921 euros and 393,307 spectators).

8 – Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. 211.078 euros and 29,214 spectators (and in 4 days add 523,421 euros and 74,659 spectators).

9 – Mikaela. 176,244 euros (and in 17 days, 1,287,461 euros and 190,184 spectators).

10- Conclave. 131,014 euros (and in 49 days, 4,819,886 euros and 685,850 spectators).

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.