One of the news that had already been confirmed a few months ago was the confirmation of a fourth film by Captain Americahaving as protagonist Sam (Anthony Mackie) who previously had the alter ego of falcon. Nevertheless, steve rogers left him his cloak Avengers: Endgameso now he’s teaming up with the Winter Soldier.

During the San Diego Comic-Conse confirmed that the new film will be named after Captain America: New World Orderit is also confirmed that its premiere is planned for the next May 3, 2024. This in theaters, to later go to Disney+ with the entire collection of movies Marvel.

This is what the producer of the tape says, Nate Mooreregarding the plot and the future for the character of Sam:

I think he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing, because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. You will be the loser in any situation. He is not a super soldier. He is not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What about this guy who publicly announces, without support, ‘I’? I am the new Captain America. What happens next? I think he’s fascinating because he’s a boy. He is a boy with wings and a shield, but he is a boy.”

For now a trailer has not been revealed, but it is likely that they will release it in other events such as the D23 of Disney.

Via: comic book