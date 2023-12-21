DThe perpetrators had tried very hard. When investigators from the Essen customs investigation office searched a garage complex on the motorway near Aachen at the beginning of October, they found pallets of sand there. It was packaged in the usual way, in white 25 kilogram bags, 16 tons in total. Nothing could be seen or felt from the outside – except for the sand, grain size 0.3 to 0.8 millimeters.

It was only when the investigators slit open one of the bags that they saw that another bag was hidden under the sand. And then inside: slightly beige-colored pills. Two crescent moons were embossed on one side, the logo of Captagon, an amphetamine-containing stimulant drug that is primarily used in the Arab world.

Customs investigators had been on the trail of the drug ring in North Rhine-Westphalia for a year. During this time, as joint research by the FAZ with the media group Bavaria, BR, MDR, rbb and SWR shows, they confiscated more than 3.2 million Captagon pills. The street value, for example in Saudi Arabia: around 60 million euros.

On the day of the raid on the garages, customs investigators arrested four suspects in the Aachen area. They are Syrian nationals, 33 to 45 years old, and have been in custody ever since. The Aachen public prosecutor's office, organized crime department, accuses her of “commercial and gang-related smuggling and trafficking of narcotics in large quantities.” According to the investigators, they acted professionally and with a lot of criminal creativity.

Hidden in brake cylinders and between scented candles

The men came into the focus of investigators at the end of 2022 when customs officers at Cologne/Bonn Airport sent air freight packages with brake cylinders through their X-ray machines. They couldn't X-ray the contents, after all it was made of metal, but they did discover anomalies. So they unscrewed the cylinders and what they actually found inside was a good ten kilos of Captagon.



Customs confiscated these Captagon tablets at Cologne/Bonn Airport.

:



Image: Customs



At around the same time, customs officers discovered around 32 kilos of pills at Leipzig Airport, hidden in two packages of scented candles. In September 2023, another shipment was discovered there, 17 kilos, this time in a pizza oven. In Cologne/Bonn there was another 30 kilos in an air filter: “Viruses and aerosols are filtered out of the air here,” it said. And finally the 324 kilos in the sandbags, plus another 48 kilos in a suitcase next to them that were not yet hidden. That makes a total of 461 kilograms, the largest amount of Captagon that has been confiscated in a German case to date.

The investigation into the senders led the investigators to the four Syrian suspects who were registered in Aachen, Alsdorf and Vienna. They installed surveillance cameras and observed the garage complex near Aachen.

The recipient addresses on the packages were in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. There is currently no significant market for Captagon in Germany – even though the pills were once invented here.