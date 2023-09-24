Dubai Customs inspection officers were able to thwart complex smuggling attempts, during the recent period, to smuggle narcotic drugs into the country, after they arrived through land, sea, and air customs ports.

Some criminals imagine that they have enough tricks and methods of concealment to achieve profits from their illegal trade, whether it is bringing prohibited goods or trafficking in drugs, but they are surprised by the ability of the security services to discover and thwart their attempts, thanks to the expertise of the inspection officers at Dubai Customs and their high preparedness. The X-detection devices they are armed with are capable of confronting the tricks of smugglers, no matter how clever they are.

Among the methods discovered by Dubai Customs inspectors was an attempt to smuggle Captagon pills, which were hidden in a highly camouflaged way in rice bags, numbering 956 bags, and hiding methamphetamine (weighing approximately 1.5 tons) in coffee powder packages, in addition to a very precise seizure of opium. It was seized in a professional manner after an attempt to smuggle it in wool threads, in addition to a seizure of cocaine seized in a box of nutritional supplements (protein).

Executive Director of the Human Resources Sector at Dubai Customs, Mohammed Al Ghafari, said: “The department’s efforts have emerged in developing and qualifying inspectors through the Customs Training Center, which plays an important role in refining the expertise of the department’s first line of defense inspectors, through specialized and professional training courses, where The number of security courses that were implemented for inspectors exceeded 100 training courses until the end of last July, indicating the implementation of the best training programs and systems based on the highest international standards, the most prominent of which is the system for simulating operations and methods of smuggling and concealment of goods through advanced X-ray detection devices distributed to all customs ports of the emirate.” .

Al-Ghafari stressed the refinement of the skills and competencies of the customs inspector through specific courses in criminology, risk management, border control, types of drugs and methods of smuggling them, in addition to implementing field training scenarios that are prepared based on seizures that are analyzed in advance to identify the modern smuggling methods most commonly used by the smuggler. Developing and raising the efficiency and performance of the customs inspector has increased his ability to conduct positive suspicions and control at various sea, air and land ports in the emirate.

Director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, Ibrahim Al Kamali, said that seizing prohibited and narcotic materials is a top priority for Dubai Customs, and the customs inspection sector has an essential role in this, as the inspection officers in the department deal with all the tricks they are skilled at with high professionalism. Smugglers, pointing out that the alertness and intelligence of one of the inspectors was a key factor in thwarting an attempt to smuggle the narcotic cocaine weighing 2,256 grams, which the traveler hid in the bottom of the bag and the soles of his shoe. A female traveler coming from an African country was also suspected of her suspicious behavior, as the cocaine was seized. Weighing 4,500 grams, it is hidden in the buttons of the clothes in the bag, given that this method is difficult to detect. Al Kamali stressed that despite the increasing number of passengers at Dubai airports, this does not prevent the customs inspector from monitoring these cases, as he stands on the lookout for them.

He stressed the work on implementing a clear strategic plan whose ultimate goal is to lead safe customs globally, so that the department contributes to achieving Dubai’s plan for the emirate to be the safest place in the world.