Graphic from NASA’s Capstone satellite. © Twitter screenshot/ Nasa

He is to provide the preparatory work for larger plans of NASA. After four months of traveling through space, the “Capstone” satellite has arrived at its destination.

Washington, DC – NASA’s Capstone satellite has reached its lunar destination four months after launch from a New Zealand spaceport. The US space agency Nasa announced on Sunday evening (local time) that the mini-satellite had swung into the intended orbit of the moon. The missile, the size of a microwave, is now expected to orbit the moon in the exact orbit planned for the planned Gateway space station. In this way, possible risks for the station should be ruled out in advance.

NASA satellite reaches goal: “Capstone” was in space for four months

“Capstone” (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) was launched from New Zealand at the end of June on board an “Electron” rocket from Rocket Lab. The test is part of the ambitious “Artemis” program, with which US astronauts are to land again on the moon. NASA confirmed the success of the mission via Twitter.

The “Gateway” space station, in which the European space agency Esa is also involved, is intended to serve as an intermediate station for manned missions to the moon – and later possibly also as a station for missions to Mars. (dpa)