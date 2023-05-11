Capsize at Mercedes-Benz factory | Two dead by shooting in Germany: what happened?

The number of deaths in the shooting registered this Thursday morning at a plant of the automobile consortium Mercedes Benz in Sindelfingen, in southern Germany, it has risen to two, after the person who had been seriously injured died.

The Ludwigsburg district police initially reported, through their Twitter account, a deceased person, but in a new message they reported that later Another man died at the hospital where he had been admitted.

The two fatalities are men, according to that source, which also specifies that no other people are injured.

The alleged attacker has been arrested, according to the police source, who has not specified details about his identity or possible motivations.

Police sources already reported early in the morning that a strong police operation had been deployed throughout the compound, although the situation was not dangerous for the population.

The police operation began after receiving a warning call early in the morning reporting the shootingafter which the entire compound was cordoned off, while assistance services and ambulances, including two helicopters, moved to the place.

EFE

